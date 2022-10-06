Mary F. Prior, 91

Mary Frances Prior, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, formerly of Quincy, Braintree and Providence, Rhode Island, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Mount St. Rita Health Centre in Cumberland, Rhode Island. She was 91.

Born in Dedham on Dec. 2, 1930, she was the beloved daughter of the late Felix and Kathleen (Fahy) Prior. Dear sister of Rev. Felix Prior, O. Carm., preceded in death by her siblings: Br. Christopher Prior, O. Carm., George T. Prior and his wife Joan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, 9-10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Mary’s name to the Carmelite Missions, 8501 Bailey Rd., Darien, IL 60561 or by visiting: www.carmelitemissions.org/donations.php.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.