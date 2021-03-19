Mary F. Rossi, 90

Mary F. (Purpura) Rossi, age 90, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late James and Mary (Ruggiano) Purpura, she was raised and educated there. She was employed as a nurse’s aide at the former Quincy City Hospital for thirty-one years and had been retired for many years.

Mary was an active member of the Quincy Sons of Italy Stella del Nord Society. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed travelling. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late John L. Rossi. Devoted mother of William J. Rossi and his wife Cheryl of Norwell, Donnalee M. Baker and her companion Jimmy McCarthy of Quincy, and David P. Rossi and his wife Beth of Pepperell. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

One of seven siblings, she was the dear sister of John Purpura of Quincy and was pre-deceased by Frank, Joseph, James, Charles, and Augustine “Gus” Purpura. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Ronald W. Baker. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, March 21, from 2-4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, March 22, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

