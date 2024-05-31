Mary Flaherty

Mary (Maureen) Flaherty of Quincy passed away on the 28th of May 2024.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Flaherty, loving mother of Patrick Flaherty of Quincy, James Flaherty of Dorchester, Sean Flaherty and his partner Lauren McLeod of Dorchester. Devoted Grandmother of Madeline Flaherty. Cherished sister of Myles Mullen and his wife Teresa of Hanover, Coleman Mullen of Braintree, Joseph Mullen of Galway, Father Michael Mullen of Florida, Patrick Mullen of Florida, Eileen McDonagh and her husband Patrick of Milton, sister of the late Fr. John Mullen and the late Bernard Mullen of Galway. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, Maureen loved spending time with her friends at the Irish Pastoral Center playing Bingo, and volunteering at Interfaith Social Services in Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy. Visiting Hours prior from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel, Quincy.

In memory of Maureen donations may be made to the Interfaith Social Services in Quincy or the Irish Pastoral Center.

Funeral arrangements are under the compassionate care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com.