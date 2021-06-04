Mary G. Forrester, 85

Mary G. (Sullivan) Forrester of Quincy, and Naples, FL, passed away on January 23, 2021, of complications of the coronavirus, at the age of 85.

Born in Boston of the late William P. and Teresa (Locke) Sullivan, Mary grew up in Adams Shore and graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1953, and Quincy Junior College in 1977.

Mary married her husband Arthur in 1956, they settled in Houghs Neck.

She worked for the City of Quincy in a number of positions, including Executive Secretary to the Director of Quincy City Hospital, Quincy Police Department and Assessors Office at City Hall.

Upon retirement, Mary and Art split their time between their homes in Houghs Neck and Naples, Florida. She was a beloved member of Houghs. Neck Garden Club, Naples Red Hats, an integral member of the “Girls Birthday Club” and the Beautification Committee of her condo association.

Mary and Art have enjoyed traveling locally and abroad with sisters and many friends, loved socializing, dancing, and eating out, as well as entertaining in their home, where Mary continued to reign as “The Hostess with the Mostest!” As a young mother, Mary dabbled in synchronized swimming, sewing clothes and decor, and delighted everyone with her millinery talents.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Arthur Forrester, her four children: James Forrester & Marcia, Julie Graham & Stephen, Mark Forrester, all of Quincy, and Gail Cunningham & William of Huntington Beach, CA.

Mary was the loving grandmother to her precious grandchildren Jillian, Stephen and Mark Graham of Quincy, Marisa and Marlena Forrester of Quincy, Liam Cunningham of Huntington Beach, and Marcus and Myles Forrester of Marshfield.

Mary is also survived by her three sisters, Catherine Riley, Teresa Cook, and Carol Schunemann, and her sisters- and brothers-in-law William Schunemann, Helen Berg, Kathy and Thomas McIntyre, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother John Sullivan, and her brothers-in-law James Riley, David Cook, Arthur Berg, Robert Dwyer and sisters-in-law Grace Dwyer and Mary and Dana Sullivan.

A funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held Friday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m., at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy, followed by interment of ashes at Mount Wollaston.

A live stream of the service is available at Holy Trinity’s Facebook page facebook.com/holytrinityquincy and website holytrinityquincy.com.

Due to illness in the family, everyone attending will need to wear a mask.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice, including your local food bank, since Mary believed feeding local families was important.

Flowers should be delivered to Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home by June 10.