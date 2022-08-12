Mary G. Lawlor, 87

Mary G. (McDonald) Lawlor, age 87, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, August 12, 2022 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Mary was born in Roxbury, to the late Charles and Helen (Clancy) McDonald. She was raised and educated in Providence, R.I. where she was a graduate of Hope High School. She lived in Quincy for sixty-three years.

After raising her children, Mary worked in the office, as a computer operator, at the former Goodman Knitting Company in Brockton for fifteen years.

As a woman of faith, Mary was an active member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy for many years where she volunteered assisting with the Cub Scouts.

She enjoyed trips to the casinos with family and friends. Most of all, her greatest joy was her family, and she was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beloved bride and best friend for fifty-six years of the late Edward F. Lawlor, Sr.

Devoted mother of James P. Lawlor and his wife Carol L. (Bailey) Lawlor of Weymouth, Marie A. Lawlor of Quincy, and the late Edward F. Lawlor, Jr. and his surviving wife Anita M. Horne Lawlor of Bellingham.

Loving grandmother of Benjamin Lawlor and his wife Kristen of N.H., Michael Lawlor and his wife Angela of Hatboro, Penn., Rachel Lawlor of Waltham, Declan and Dillon Lawlor of Weymouth.

Loving great-grandmother of Jack, Molly Rose, Shannon, and just arrived, Claire Gianna.

One of five siblings, Mary was the dear sister of Rita Sheehan and Helen McDonald, both of R.I., and predeceased by Dolores Robideau and Annetta Moniz.

She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, Godchildren, and in-laws

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, August 15, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, August 16, at 10 a.m. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will take place privately at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, P.O Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02269.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.