Mary Geary, 86

Mary Geary, age 86, of Quincy passed away May 3 at the John Adams Health Care in Quincy.

Mary was born and raised in Carna, County Galway, Ireland and immigrated to the United States in 1958.

While in Ireland, she was a schoolteacher for several years and after coming to the states she worked as a customer service rep for Blue Cross Blue Shield before retiring.

Beloved sister of Bridget White of Quincy, Paraic Geary of Ireland, and the late John, Michael and Barbara Geary.

Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth’s Church, Milton, Monday morning at 10.

Private interment.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.