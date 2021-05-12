Mary Greene

Mary (Gorham) Greene of Quincy, originally Carna, Co. Galway, Ireland, passed away May 9, 2021.

Mary was born Aug. 3, 1934 and raised in Connemara, County Galway, Ireland. She left Ireland at age sixteen and arrived in America. She was embraced by her aunts and relatives as she established her own foothold and family here, extending the kindness she received to others.

It was no coincidence that Mary left us on Mother’s Day, because she will always be remembered by her motherly ways. She carefully guided her children and grandchildren to persevere and better themselves, providing her own life as a model of integrity and decency.

Mary was known to her family, relatives and neighbors as an excellent cook. Friends and family alike looked forward to the cakes and baked goods she made for holidays, birthdays, cookouts, and many other occasions. Meals would not be complete without her artistic and accomplished table settings and lovely flower arrangements, when her garden was in season. No one left Mary’s house without a full stomach and a piece of her Irish wit.

She was also an avid reader with a refined aesthetic for fashion, and presentation of all things that mattered around her. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew her and most of all by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Greene. Loving mother of Patrick Greene of the South End, Eileen Tishler and her husband Marc of Walpole, Anna Dickinson and her husband Joseph of Holyoke, Lisa Parker of Sammamish, WA, and John Gorham Greene of Quincy. Cherished sister of Bridget Gorham of Dublin, Ireland. Devoted “Mamo” of Colman, Claudia, Oonagh, Brendan and Seamus.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral Mass will be Friday in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

A private burial will follow at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Shrine, 101 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110 or online at stanthonyshrine.org/giving.