Mary H. Warner, 77

Mary H. (Heeney) Warner, age 77, of Quincy, Mass., formerly of Kittery, Maine, died peacefully, Monday, July 11, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving husband, daughter and sister.

Mary was born in Portsmouth, N.H., to the late John B. and Inez (Sanborn) Heeney. Raised and educated in Kittery, Maine, she was a graduate of Traip Academy in Kittery, Class of 1963. She later attended Boston University. She raised her daughter, Dawn (Cole) Darling with Lester Cole in Rochester, N.H. For the past twenty-seven years, she has lived with her adoring husband and best friend, Matthew J. Warner, in Quincy, Mass.

Mary was always a trailblazer in her careers at Liberty Mutual, Kendall Insurance, McCracken Computer, Inc. and CCB Associates. For most of her career, she was a computer programmer/analyst working on Insurance Industry Software. After retiring, she worked as a consultant for several years.

Mary loved to knit and she enjoyed teaching others her beautiful craft as well. She enjoyed many girls weekends away at craft fairs and fiber festivals, taking classes, knitting and spending quality time with her girlfriends. She loved all things books and she was an amazing seamstress. She spent much of her free time volunteering at the Quincy Animal Shelter. Mary loved the ocean. It was her happy place. She was a great listener, she was compassionate, stoic and kind. If you were fortunate enough to meet Mary, she could quickly make you feel as if you were never a stranger. If you had the pleasure of a porch sit with Mary and Matt, it was something you would never forget and always look forward to doing again. Mary and Matt were fortunate to have traveled with family to places like the Grand Canyon, India, Italy and Sicily where they visited the municipality of Piriano where Matt’s grandparents were born.

In addition to her loving husband, Matthew, and devoted daughter, Dawn, Mary is survived by her beloved grandson, Kyle P. Darling and his partner Emily Leese, of Oregon; her dear sister, Ann L. Heeney, of New Market, Md., many nieces and nephews, a great niece and nephew, and the special souls like herself, that made up her extended family of friends and neighbors. Until next time, “Welcome to the Porch!”

A Celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269 or the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.

