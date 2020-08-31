Mary Hernon, 100

Mary Hernon of South Weymouth and formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 100 on Friday August 28, 2020.

Born in Inishmore, Aran Islands, County Galway, Ireland, she was a daughter of the late Michael T. Hernon and Catherine (Dirrane).

Mary was the sister of the late Margaret Quirk, Coleman Hernon, Michael Hernon, and Agnes O’Connor. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews here in the United States and in Ireland. Mary was a Private Duty Nurse. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and cherished her nieces and nephews as though they were her own children.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday September 1, from 9-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

