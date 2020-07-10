Mary Houghton, 101

Mary (Dornan) Houghton of Squantum, formerly of Holbrook, passed peacefully away July 7 at 101 years old.

Wife of the late Warren E. Houghton. Cherished mother of Donald Houghton and his wife Lynne of Quincy and the late Dr. Richard D. Houghton and Rosemary Houghton of Maine. Grandmother of Sarah (Houghton) Bowe, Beth (Houghton) Donovan, Richard A. Houghton and Charles Houghton and Great Grandmother of eight.

Mary toured the United States and Canada with the trio of the “Dorn Brothers and Mary” as the opening act for Judy Garland and Donald O’Connor. Her fondest memories were of swimming and biking around Squantum. She loved Star of the Sea Church and was a member of the first Parish Council, the church choir and was a CCD teacher. Mary celebrated her 100th birthday party with family and friends at the Neighborhood Club and sang “Elmer’s Tune” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business” for the crowd. The town of Holbrook enrolled the “Dorn Brothers and Mary” into the Holbrook Hall of Fame in 2019. Mary lived a good life, loved her family and her Catholic Faith.

