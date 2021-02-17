Mary J. Cascarano

Mary J. (Sforza) Cascarano of Quincy died February 14, 2021.

Mary adored her family, especially being a mother and nana. She loved taking care of her family and was a great cook. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and search and finds to keep her mind sharp and her faith was very important to her. Mary was a proud member of the DAV Auxiliary helping Veterans in need. She was a sweet, loving, and caring woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Daughter of the late Gaetano and Angelina Sforza. Cherished wife of 51 years of the late Michael F. Cascarano. Loving mother of Frank Cascarano and his partner Kimberly Ashland of Quincy. Sister of the late Theresa Rutigliano, Clara Marganelli, and Frank Sforza. Cherished Nana of Michael W. and Pamela L. Cascarano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.