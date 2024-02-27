Mary J. Doherty, 84

Mary J. (Kenney) Doherty, age 84, of Quincy, passed away at home on Friday, February 23, 2024, surrounded by members of her loving family and holding the hand of her beloved husband of 62 years.

Born April 3, 1939, in Boston to Johanna M. (O’Connell) and James P. Kenney, Mary grew up alongside her elder brothers, Rich Kenney and the late Jim Kenney in the vibrant Irish neighborhood of Boston’s South End. Her early education was Cathedral High School, reflecting her family’s deep roots in the community where her father worked at the Boston Public Library and her mother provided a welcoming home for family and friends emigrating from County Cork, Ireland.

When Mary’s family made their summer cottage in Houghs Neck into a permanent home, Mary completed her high school education at Quincy High School. Following graduation, she began a career in the advertising department for the Polaroid Corporation.

Mary’s life took a romantic turn when she met the love of her life, Jim Doherty, at a beach party on Peddocks Island, one of the largest islands in Boston Harbor (now part of the National Boston Harbor Islands Park). They started a love story that led to marriage at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy, in October 1962. Together they raised five children and built a life on Rockland Street, where they lived and loved and aged happily in place, for over 60 years.

A woman of faith and community spirit, Mary devoted much time to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, where she led the CCD Program and was an active member of Our Lady’s Sodality. Her zest for fun extended to her “shower friend” group, bowling team and garden club. Mary was an avid reader and gardener, and a lifelong lover of music and dancing, especially anything with the rhythm of an Irish jig. She cherished time spent sailing with her family and was known for her love of shopping. Her greatest joy, however, was being a grandmother to her eight beloved grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her fierce protective spirit, her epic hostessing at holidays and as a loving wife, devoted mother and adoring grandmother.

Mary is survived by her husband, James P. Doherty, Sr., her daughter, Maura Doherty (Steve DeLano) and their children Casey, Jimmy and Cori DeLano; son, James P. Doherty, Jr. (Haydee DeGuzman); daughter, Kelly Doherty and her children Michael, Matthew and Owen DeFao; son, Dennis Doherty (Diane) and their children Mary and Patrick Doherty; and daughter, Erin Doherty; and her brothers, J. Richard Kenney (the late Ruth) and the late James P. Kenney, Jr. (the late Agnes); as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Parish in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Saturday, March 2, at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of the family, interment will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or the Houghs Neck Garden Club, 1193 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169.