Mary J. Drown, 82

Mary J. (Koza) Drown of Quincy passed away on March 13, 2022, at the age of 82.

Raised in Quincy and educated at Sacred Heart in Weymouth, Mary was a Homemaker and a member of 1000 Southern Artery Senior Center.

Loving mother of Francine Drown of Hanson, Elaine Hoffman of Westwood, Lauren Drown of Quincy, and the late Steven Drown; dear grandmother of Kendra, Alyssa, Casey, Brady, Camille, Lillianne; loving great grandmother of Lexi.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, March 21st from 4:00PM-7:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be a service in the funeral home at 10:00AM. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Easterseals Massachusetts at easterseals.com/ma/.

