Mary Josephine DuBeau of Mashpee, formerly of Dorchester and Quincy, died peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Ernest Joseph “Ernie” DuBeau. Loving mother of Suzanne and Walter Austin, Linda and Frank Garofalo, Karen and Paul Keefe, Mary Beth and Kenny Marsters, Ann Marie and Jack Moore and Ernest J., Jr. and Debbie DuBeau. Daughter of the late William Greene and Rita (O’Dea). Sister of Rita Sullivan and her husband Joe, Herbie Greene, the late John Greene and his surviving wife, Mary, the late William Greene, and the late Joseph Greene and his surviving wife, Joanne. Sister-in-law of Lorraine Bisnaw and James DuBeau. Cherished Nana of 20 devoted grandchildren and blessed with 34 sweet great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Mary was born in Boston and grew up in Roxbury where she graduated from St. Patrick’s High School. She worked as a ticket clerk for Jordan Marsh for a number of years. In her younger years, Mary loved roller skating, and after hanging up her skates, she enjoyed bingo, bowling, traveling, playing the lottery and most of all spending time with her family. She was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed crossword puzzles and she was a game show enthusiast.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, September 27 from 4-7 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 28, at Christ the King Church, 5 Job’s Fishing Road, Mashpee, MA 02649, at 11 AM. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Mary J. DuBeau Memorial Fund, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.