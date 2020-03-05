Mary J. Newton, 82

Mary Judith “Judy” (Connelly) Newton, age 82, a lifelong Quincy resident, died March 3, 2020 surrounded by her family.

The beloved wife of 62 years to Joseph J. Newton, Jr. of Quincy. Loving mother of Martha Hanna of FL, Joseph Newton and his wife Laura of Quincy, Douglas Newton and his wife Nicole of Marshfield and Suzanne Newton and her husband Sean Toland of Quincy. Sister of Terese “Terry” Kearns of Rockland, Regina “Jill” Lacy of Quincy and the late Rhoda Carton. Cherished Grammy of Jimmy Hanna, Dougie and Jackie Newton, Lindsey, Gavin and Seany Toland and Abigail and Michael Newton. She is also survived 3 great grandchildren.

Judy enjoyed cooking and hosting family holidays. She also enjoyed spending her summers in Wellfleet. Judy will be remembered as a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother who cherished her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

