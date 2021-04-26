Mary Jane Gendreau, 62

Mary Jane “MJ” Gendreau, age 62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family at their home in Quincy, MA.

MJ was outgoing and full of life. She dedicated herself to her children, family, and friends, all while building a successful career as an HR director. MJ had many passions including cooking, gardening, and traveling. In her spare time, she could be found by the beach with her family and her beloved dogs.

MJ was born in Whitinsville, MA to the late Rachel and Henry Blair. She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, David Gendreau of Quincy. Loving mother to Rachel Gendreau, Lauren Medeiros and her husband Alan, and Michael Gendreau. Sister of Darlene Colelli and her husband Vincent of PA, Daniel Blair of Whitinsville, and Linda Blair and her wife Maura Albert of Arlington. Caring aunt of Stephen and Kristen Colelli, Michelle Walsh and Alyssa Reynolds. MJ is also survived by her many cousins who were dear to her. She will be missed deeply by all who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend MJ’s Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 29, at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, NORTH QUINCY at 10AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in MJ’s name are welcome to further the research of Glioblastoma through: giving.massgeneral.org/donate/neurosurgical-care.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. For those who cannot gather together with Mary Jane’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.