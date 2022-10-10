Mary Jane Morse, 64

Mary Jane (Palma) Morse, of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022. Her beloved son, nieces, brother, and sister were by her side. She was 64.

Born in Quincy on November 14, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Janet (Mechan) Palma. Of the 11 infamous children in the Palma family, she was the 7th born. Mary Jane was raised in Wollaston and graduated from North Quincy High School.

A caregiver by nature, Mary Jane always put the needs of others first. Her career led her to healthcare as a nurse, but her life’s passion was caring for her husband and son.

Mary Jane loved to laugh, listen to music, and spend time with her family and friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed the beach and spent a lot of time on Cape Cod. Everywhere she went she made new friends. Mary Jane’s sense of humor was truly unmatched, and she will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Mary Jane was the beloved wife of the late Robert Charles Morse, who passed away in 1995. The two married on July 11, 1982, in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy. Together they shared thirteen years of marriage with many adventures along the way. She was the devoted mother of Christopher R. Morse and his wife Jacqueline of Raleigh, North Carolina, and the loving “Nanna” of Kiera, Connor, and Margaux Morse, all of Raleigh, North Carolina. Mary Jane was the dear sister of Anthony Palma and his late wife Gayle of Plymouth, Robert Palma and his wife Nancy of Plympton, Antonio Palma of San Diego, California, David Palma of Hull, Janet Vlassakis and her husband Paul of Hanover, Theresa Lawyer and her husband Richie of Scituate, Richie Palma and his wife Terri of Durham, North Carolina, the late Kenneth Palma, the late Susie Buccini, and the late Nancy Morrison. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to remember Mary Jane with her family during the visiting hours on Thursday, October 13, 2022, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022, prior to the Memorial Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Following cremation, Mary Jane will be interred privately in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Due to floral restrictions, memorial contributions may be sent in Mary Jane’s name to the March of Dimes (in honor of her first grandchild, Kiera Morse): https://www.marchforbabies.org/Fundraising/Personal?personId=6901445&participantId=9071990&user=chrismorse05

