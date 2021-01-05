Mary Jane Mudge, 87

Mary Jane “Jane” (Hebert) Mudge, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully January 1, 2021. She was 87.

Jane was born April 26, 1933 to Frank and Elsie (Roberts) Hebert of Quincy. She is survived by her brother James and his wife Deanna of Pembroke and was predeceased by her sister Geraldine (Hebert) Candito and her husband Christopher.

She was married to the late Joseph (Dodo) Mudge and loved her three children: Richard Mudge of Quincy; Janine Mudge-Mullen and her husband David Mullen of Boston, and was predeceased by her son Robert (Rob/Bob) Mudge and survived by his wife, Denise, and her husband Bill of Norwell. Rob and Denise had two sons that made Jane a ‘Grammie’ and she loved those boys with all her heart – Ryan of South Boston and Christian of Norwell. Family was a keen focus for Jane and she was loved by her nephews and her niece and their spouses and children and many cousins.

Jane graduated from the Quincy City Hospital Nurses Training in 1955 and worked as a nurse at the hospital in many departments until her retirement in 1993. She was their first wellness promotions nurse in the 1980s, bringing smoking cessation, weight loss programs and meditation practices to the hospital and Quincy community. Jane earned several degrees including a BS in psychology from Cambridge College; a Master’s in education from Emmanuel College and a BS in nursing from UMass Boston.

Jane was a voracious reader and seeker of wisdom and truth. Book Notes was her favorite TV program. She thrived on discussion and the search for deeper meaning. While rooted in Western medicine, Jane was drawn to eastern philosophy and healing practices. She learned transcendental meditation in the mid-70s and practiced it daily. She was a Reiki master and skilled at therapeutic touch. She was involved for decades with Great Books, an organization that reads and discusses classic and modern works using the Socratic Method. She loved poetry and music and consignment store shopping. Jane loved a bargain.

Jane was an excellent ballroom dancer and wore sparkly dresses and high heels to the Viking Club and Moseley’s on the Charles. When the music started, Jane was usually the first one up to dance and sing along. She was a longtime singer with the Belles and Beaux, a local group that performed, until Covid struck, at nursing homes and senior centers across the South Shore.

Jane lived at ‘the Artery’ in Quincy for nearly 15 years. She made great friends there who filled her life with beauty and laughter, especially Bea, Helen and Michelle. At the time of her death, she was actively leading and participating in many groups including meditation, poetry (East Wing Poets) and Qi Gong, a movement exercise to music. She also was learning to tap dance. She led an active life to the very end.

A small family service will be held at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of MA. A larger celebration of Jane’s life will take place this summer or when it is safe to gather. For those wishing to donate in Jane’s name, contributions to her faith community would be deeply appreciated. Please mail to United First Parish Church, 1306 Hancock St. Quincy, MA 02169.