Mary Kennedy, 101

Mary (McGowan) Kennedy, age 101, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, Ireland and England, April 21, 2023.

Wife of the late Denis Kennedy. Mother of Anne Kennedy Speidel and her husband Robert of Forest, Virginia; Kathleen Kennedy of Toulouse, France; Mary Gabrielle Kennedy and her husband Brian Kendrew of East Bridgewater; Patrick Kennedy and his wife Linda of Braintree; Denis Kennedy and his wife Nana of Newburyport; and the late Michael J. Kennedy. Also survived by seven grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends in the US, Ireland and England.

Born on a farm outside Tubbercurry, County Sligo, Ireland on March 4, 1922, Mary trained as a nurse at Nottingham General Hospital in England and practiced in the UK before her marriage in 1947. She and her family lived in Dublin for more than nine years before emigrating to the US in 1958.

She worked at Mass General Hospital before leaving nursing to raise her family, first in Dorchester then in Quincy. Mary was active in many Irish-American organizations, including Irish Northern Aid, and enjoyed Irish music and dance all her life. Mary was a longtime Boston Bruins fan and is surely rooting from above for a Stanley Cup win this year.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Donations in memory of Mary may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061 or to Quincy Animal Shelter, 440 R East Squantum St., Quincy, MA 02171.