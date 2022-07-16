Mary L. Curtis, 68

Mary L. (Lucia) Curtis, age 68, passed away peacefully on June 27th at Melbourne Regional Hospice Center in Melbourne, Florida.



Born June 12, 1954 in Quincy, MA, Mary was raised and educated in Quincy. She moved to Melbourne, Florida two years ago.

Mary is the daughter of the late Lola and Hawley Lucia, and was the stepdaughter of the late Rosario Buscemi.

Mary was well known in the community from her many years of being a waitress and serving customers of Quincy and the surrounding communities. Mary worked for Dunkin Donuts for more than 30 years. Mary was a great friend to all that knew her. Always had a pot of coffee ready, along with a friendly chat and lots of laughter.

She adored her family and friends and love spending time with them. She enjoyed crafting, playing bingo and going to Foxwoods.

Mary was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband William Curtis of Quincy. Mary is survived by her beloved son, John Curtis, and his companion Nancy Cutter and her children Todd, Alex and Maeve of Melbourne, Florida. Mary was the loving grandmother of Julia Curtis of Cape Canaveral, Florida. Mary is also survived by her many siblings and their families. Joanne (and Anthony) Distasi of Carver, MA, Joyce Wadsworth of Rockland, Maine, Cathy (and Joe) Conti of Braintree, MA, Pamalia Buscemi (and Tim Finnegan) of Foxboro, MA. and Donald (and Ann) Buscemi of Duxbury, MA.

A beloved Aunt to Cheri Stewart, Ashley & Joey Conti, Jerry & Jimmy Wadsworth, Nick & Patricia, (and the late Christina) Distasi, Jason Lucia, and Ronnie (and the late Donnie) Buscemi.

She was the sister of the late John Lucia, Jeanette Stewart and Wayne Buscemi.

Mary will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to know her. At Mary’s request, and those of her family, Mary’s services were private.