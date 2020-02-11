Mary L. O’Connell

Mary L. (DiMauro) O’Connell, a ten-year resident of Quincy and long-time East Boston Resident, died February 9, 2020.

The beloved wife of the late Philip O’Connell. Loving mother of Marie A. Grimaldi of Quincy. Cherished nana of Marc P. Grimaldi. Sister of the late Joseph and Salvatore DiMauro and the late Mildred Agneta. She is also survived by many nephews and one niece.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-7PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy

Private burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Donations in memory of Mary may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.