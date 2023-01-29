Mary L. Seghezzi, 93

Mary L. (Bruce) Seghezzi, age 93, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Boston, to the late William J. and Ellen C. (O’Brien) Bruce. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she was a graduate of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Class of 1946.

She lived in Quincy for seventy years.

She was employed with State Street Bank for over ten years managing retirement accounts.

Mary and her late husband, Al, were longtime active parishioners of Saint Agatha Parish in Milton.

Most of all, Mary was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-six years of the late Albert F. Seghezzi, Deputy Superintendent, MDC Police Department, Retired, the love of her life and inseparable friend.

Devoted mother of Karen McLaughlin and her husband John of Scituate, Edward Seghezzi and his wife Brenda of Londonderry, N.H., Mark Seghezzi and his wife Michele of Scituate.

Loving grandmother of Eric McLaughlin and his wife Erin, Kevin McLaughlin, Sara Paster and her husband Craig, Ashley, Michael, Morgan, Olivia, William, and Matthew Seghezzi.

Cherished great grandmother of Hannah and Brendan McLaughlin, Madison, Grace, and Bradford Paster.

The last of four siblings, she was predeceased by W. Robert Bruce, Arthur J. Bruce, and Edward F. Bruce.

Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, February 2, from 8:45 – 9:45 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Parish, 432 Adams Street, Milton, on Thursday, February 2, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.