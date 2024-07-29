Mary Lou ‘Mal’ Versage, 90

Mary Lou “Mal” Versage of Quincy, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after a brief illness.

Mal was born on July 18, 1934, in Springhill, Minnesota to Lawrence C. and Hilda K. (Maus) Tiemann, and raised in neighboring Melrose. She met her husband Vincent A. Versage, while working as an undercover department store detective in Texas. Mal remained in retail throughout her career, with J.L. Hudson Co. in Michigan. Mal and Vince had two children, and relocated several times for Vince’s work as an engineer, eventually settling in Livonia, Michigan, their home for over 30 years. It was here that her paintings filled their home and she became an accomplished rose gardener. After Vincent passed in 2005, Mal moved to Massachusetts to be close to her daughter. She resided at the Brookdale community in Quincy for 19 years.

In 1991 at the age of 56 Mal experienced a severe stroke. Afterward, she worked tirelessly to regain and maintain her strength and mobility and developed new interests and passions. She continued to enjoy gardening and was passionate about exploring the cities and towns of New England. She was a regular visitor to the exhibits at the Museum of Fine Art and Peabody Essex Museum, adored High Tea at the Boston Public Library, and relished her favorite water views at the stern of the Hingham Ferry to Boston. She returned annually to Michigan to celebrate holidays and maintain her relationships with friends there, and enjoyed trips throughout the East, from Maine to Florida. Her resilience, optimism, sense of humor, and genuine kindness combined to make her a warm presence and inspiration to all who knew her.

Mal was the beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Versage and devoted mother of Eve M. Versage of Boston, and Vincent A. Versace and his wife Sylvia Kahn Versace of Los Angeles and her extended family and second son Lane H. Decker and his wife Jeannie; loving sister of Frank Tiemann of MN and Melvin Tiemann and James Tiemann who both predeceased her. She was aunt to many nieces and nephews, and the cherished “Ms. Mal” to many dear friends and their children.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, July 30th, from 2-5 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home at 785 Hancock Street in Quincy. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church at 18 Belvidere Street in Boston on Wednesday, July 31st, at 10 AM. Mal will be laid to rest with her late husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

Please consider making a memorial donation in Mal’s name to the Bridge of Flowers, PO Box 335, Shelburne Falls, MA, 01370.