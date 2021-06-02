Mary M. Callahan, 84

Mary M. (Maher) Callahan, 84, of Quincy, died May 27, 2021.

Mary was fiercely devoted to her family. She enjoyed traveling the world with her sister and was always on the lookout for a great deal at local yard sales and flea markets. She will be remembered as kind and loving with a great sense of humor.

Beloved longtime companion of the late Philip Doyle. Devoted mother of William J. Callahan, Jr. and his partner Leo Pery of Rockland, Leeann Sorensen and her husband Leonard of Braintree, James Callahan and his wife Annmarie of Weymouth, Robert Callahan and his wife Kathleen of Weymouth and Edward Callahan of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Lenny Jr., Lily and great-grandchildren Zoe and Leo. Loving sister of the late Gail Drummey of Weymouth, Joan Clifford and her husband Arthur of Randolph. Dear aunt of Maryann Scolaro and William Drummey, both of Weymouth. She will be missed by her lifelong group of friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 1-4 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square).

Donations in memory of Mary may be made to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110.