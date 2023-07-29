Mary M. Folan, 82

On the afternoon of July 6th, 2023, Mary M. Folan, a long-time resident of Quincy, passed away after a short battle with cancer in her home at the age of 82, surrounded by her close family. She was born in Ireland on the island of Inishbarra in 1941 to Michael and Nora Folan. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and sister Ann “Nancy” Carroll and is survived by her nephew Michael Carroll and niece Tracy Carroll Leffingwell.

She came to the United States in 1953 where she lived in Dorchester with her mother and sister until she moved to Quincy in the early 70’s. After high school graduation, she got a job at the First National Bank of Boston where she worked for 37 years.

She loved to travel and made several trips back to Ireland over the years, as well as trips to parts of Europe and Alaska. After she retired, she took up the hobby of genealogy research and traced her family lineage back many years. She loved the research so much, she also created family trees for friends and family.

A small funeral Mass was held at St. Ann’s Church in Quincy on July 12 th , followed by a private burial at Blue Hills Cemetery. If so inclined, donations can be made in Mary’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.