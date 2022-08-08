Mary M. Hunter, 87

Mary M. (Naughton) Hunter, 87, of Quincy, passed away at home on Aug. 4, 2022 with her family by her side. Mary was born and raised in Savin Hill before settling in Quincy with her family. She graduated from Cathedral High School in the South End of Boston and Wyndham Secretarial and Finishing School. Mary worked as a private secretary to the Vice President at Boston Edison. Later years, while raising her family, Mary worked part time as a union waitress in Boston. Her life was devoted to her family, as well as the Catholic Church. She never forgot her friends who were very important to her. Mary was a proud and devoted member of the Catholic Women’s Club of Sacred Heart Church. She was always on the go. She loved meeting new people and could have a conversation with anyone.

Mary was the beloved wife of 53 years to David Hunter of Quincy. Devoted daughter of the late Patrick J. Naughton and Mary (Clancy) Naughton. Cherished mother of Sean Hunter of Quincy, Mary Beth (Hunter) O’Connor of Quincy and her late husband Christopher O’Connor and Timothy Hunter and his wife Nattima Hunter of Tewksbury. She leaves behind her adored grandchildren Haley, Brendan and Siobhan O’Connor. She is predeceased by her brother Joseph Naughton and his wife Claire Naughton.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, August 11th from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 11 a.m.

Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379.