Mary M. Walsh, 78

Mary M. (Landry) Walsh passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her children on December 26, 2021, at the age of 78.

Mary worked for many years as the manager of the laundry department at Southern Artery Cleaners, Quincy. In her later years, she took great pride working as a companion for seniors at Norwell Works and Visiting Angels.

Mary was very active in softball and bowling leagues with her husband in their early years together and, after her children came, she supported them in every activity they joined. She taught CCD for many years and became active in the mother’s clubs for the Order of DeMolay and the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in Weymouth. Mary was also very involved in the Blue Hills Girl Scouts and received a Certificate of Appreciation, the council’s highest honor, in 1977, after many years of service to the organization.

She enjoyed many years of camping, bowling, game nights with her lifelong friends, cruising and cheering on the Red Sox. The most cherished activities were time spent with her family through many memorable family vacations, parties, sister’s trips, sibling card game nights, barbecues, and dinners.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, George W. Walsh; loving mother of Christine White of Weymouth, Robin Scott and her husband Ethan of Braintree, George William

Billie” Jr. and his wife Laura of Syracuse, NY; dear grandmother of Patrick, Ashley, Nathan, Alexander, Morrigan, Helen, Hazel, Keith; great grandmother of 6 great grandchildren. Cherished sister of the late Peter Landry, the late Linda Cheney, and her late husband James, Antonitte Beckwith and her late husband Gary, Irma Berio Kutzer and her husband Lawrence, Charles Landry and his wife Carolyn, Joseph Landry and his partner Patricia, Angela Bennett and her husband Kevin, Mark Landry and his wife Karen, Lori Evers and her husband Kenneth. Mary is also survived by many cousins, niece, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and many lifelong friends.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, January 4th 4:00PM-8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Wednesday, January 5th there will be an assembly at the Funeral Home at 9:00AM prior to a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant St., Weymouth. Interment Service will be at Fairmount Cemetery, 168 Cedar St., East Weymouth.

Donations in Mary’s memory can be made to the ASPCA at aspca.org/ways-to-give.