Mary P. Flaherty, 74, of Braintree, formerly from Quincy, died peacefully July 4 with her loving family by her side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mrs. Flaherty was born and raised in Sydney, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. She was the youngest daughter of Neil P. and Bessie (Fraser) MacKinnon.

At the age of 18, she left her beloved Cape Breton for Boston to begin her training in nursing school. She was a devoted nurse and caregiver who was loved by her patients and all those that she worked with. In 1970, she married a handsome Irishman, Pat Flaherty. Together they raised a beautiful family and had many years of happiness and love together. They made many trips together over the years and felt blessed and fortunate to travel. Even though she moved away from home at an early age, Cape Breton was never far from her heart. Mrs. Flaherty always made coming home a priority, as family was everything.

She was a very positive, wise and upbeat person. Mrs. Flaherty saw the very best in everyone and was always willing to help someone out or go the extra mile. She had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh that we will fondly remember always. She was very generous, compassionate and loving.

She is survived by her loving son, Patrick J. Flaherty of Weymouth, and her devoted daughter Elizabeth Caldwell (Kenny) of Braintree. Grammie is also survived by her two beautiful granddaughters who she thought the world of, Caroline and Emily Caldwell. Mary, who was also referred to as “Minnie” by her family is survived by her siblings, Mary T. MacKinnon, Michael (Cecilia) MacKinnon, Theresa Gillis, Bernie MacKinnon, all of Sydney, NS, and her sisters-in-law, Marguerite MacKinnon, Sydney Forks, NS and Mairead Flaherty, Aran Islands, Ireland. She is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews from Canada and Ireland.

She was predeceased by her sister Peggy, her brothers John, Neil and Malcom and three sisters in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately in St. Clare Parish, Braintree. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or pancan.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.