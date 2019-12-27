Mary P. Morin, 79

Mary P. (Daly) Morin, age 79, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Raised and educated in Quincy, where she lived most of her life, she worked for many years at J. L. Hammett School Supply Company in Braintree.

The beloved wife of Daniel W. Morin, she was the loving mother of Derek E. Morin of Santa Fe, NM and Duane D. Morin and his wife Kerry of North Andover; devoted “Nanta” of Katherine, Elizabeth and Brendan; dear sister of Dorothy Kelly of Braintree and the late Agnes Daly and Gertrude Daly; and is also survived by her nieces Kathleen Ross and Beth Ann Kelly-Adams and nephews Brian Kelly and Andrew Kelly.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM at St. Thomas More Church 7 Hawthorn Rd, Braintree. Burial is at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043.