Mary P. O’Malley, 92

Mary P. (McDonnell) O’Malley, age 92, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Ireland to the late James and Nora (Joyce) McDonnell. Raised and educated there, she immigrated to England at the age of seventeen. She attended secretarial school in London and worked as a secretary for nine years with the Lyle & Scott Company.

In 1955, Mary came to the United States, accompanied by her future husband, John. They were soon married in Boston and lived in Dorchester several years before moving to Quincy. She worked as a secretary in Boston prior to starting her family.

Mary was a dedicated homemaker and was well-known for baking the best Irish Bread. She enjoyed family gatherings and Sunday roast beef dinners. She also loved hosting family and guests visiting from overseas. She enjoyed flowers and animals, especially dogs.

In her later years, Mary took pleasure in working as a home health aide, assisting seniors. Most of all, Mary was devoted to her family and was proud of all their accomplishments.

Beloved wife for fifty-five years of the late John J. O’Malley. Devoted mother of Patricia M. Picardi of Abington, Noreen T. McCarthy and her husband Kevin of Hingham, John J. O’Malley, Jr. of Quincy, and Austin K. O’Malley of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Emily and Vincent Picardi, Kevin and Liam McCarthy, Jenna and Connor O’Malley.

The last of eight siblings, Mary was predeceased by James, Austin, John Joe, Nora Teresa, Paddy, Tom and Michael. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services will be private. A memorial celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.