Mary Pat Greene died peacefully in her home in the Villages in Florida after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Quincy and before retiring to Florida lived in Braintree. She graduated from Archbishop Williams High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from New England College and a master’s degree in educational administration from Emmanuel College.

Pat taught and held various administration positions in the Boston School system for over 30 years. She was a dedicated teacher who loved her students and had a positive influence on many young lives.

She is pre-deceased by her husband William (Bill) Greene. Pat is survived by her brothers Jack, Tom, and his wife Annalee Collins. She is also survived by her beloved nephews Michael and John Collins of California and Matthew and Timothy Collins of Quincy. She is also survived by her grandniece and grandnephews.

Pat loved to travel and did so with gusto. She enjoyed many excursions all over the world. Her family never knew where she was traveling to next – the Caribbean, Europe, the Far East. She loved spending time at the beach, especially Cape Cod and Hutchinson Island in Florida.

Pat loved her pet dogs, especially Brady who had found a new and safe home with one of her many friends in the Villages.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree at 11 AM, where she will be buried with her beloved husband Bill. Please enter the office parking area at 10:45 AM in order to proceed to the grave site. Friends and family are welcome.

