Mary Pratt, 101

Mary Pratt, age 101, of Quincy died peacefully May 6 at John Scott nursing facility in Braintree,

Daughter of William Y. Pratt and Daisy Pratt (Gore). Sister of William R. Pratt and Donald Pratt. Aunt of Walter Pratt of Quincy and Susan Pratt of East Falmouth.

Mary was born in Bridgeport, Conn., and raised in Quincy. She was a graduate of North Quincy HS in 1936 and Boston University in 1940.

After graduating from BU, she enjoyed a 46-year teaching and coaching career with 42 years in Quincy Public Schools.

In 1943, Mary became a member of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, playing for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets from 1943 to 1947. She was inducted into the New England Sports Museum, Boston University Hall of Fame and Boston Garden Hall of Fame.

Mary retired from her teaching position in Quincy in 1986.During her career in education and through retirement, Mary was very passionate about the advancement of women in sports. The teacher in her never stopped, long after she retired, she kept busy by accepting invitations to meet and speak with groups about her experiences associated with the AAGPBL and her great love of the game.

Mary was not only a strong advocate for women’s sports, she fiercely championed women’s leadership in all areas and embraced helping people succeed. While she was appreciative of the numerous awards in baseball, she was driven by any opportunity to coach children and young adults. Her greatest joy was helping her students believe they could succeed and instilling a healthy dose of competitive spirit. She learned from them, and they could not help but learn from her.

A private service and burial was held for Mary at the Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy on May 8.

Funeral arrangements were made by Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy.