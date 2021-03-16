Mary Saldi, 96

Mary (Norcott) Saldi, age 96, of Quincy passed away Friday March 12, 2021.

Mary was raised and educated in Weymouth. She married her husband, Charles, in 1960 and they moved to Rockland where they started a family. Mary and Charles settled in Weymouth in 1976 where they raised their family.

Mary worked as an LPN in many local nursing homes for over 40 years including Colonial and Weymouth Healthcare. Mary enjoyed playing bingo and cards with her friends. Most recently, Mary has lived in Quincy since 1999.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Charles Saldi in 1976. She is survived by her children William Peloquin of Cape Cod, Theresa Saldi of Quincy, and Diane Spencer of Pembroke, and her grandchildren Marie and Michael. She is also survived by her siblings Marjorie Norcott, Diane Halifax, and George Norcott, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Mary on Thursday March 18, 2021 from 9:30-10:30am in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church in S. Weymouth immediately following the visitation at 11am.