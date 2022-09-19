Mary Spinale, 99

Mary (Scharaffa) Spinale, of Quincy, died in her home, surrounded by the family she cherished on September 16, 2022. Mary was 99.

The beloved wife of the late Domenic Spinale. Loving mother of James Spinale of Quincy, Loretta Spinale of Quincy, Marilyn Spinale of Milton and Michael Spinale of Troy, NH. Sister of Lucy Venezia of Marshfield and the late Anthony Scharaffa. Cherished Grandma to Mikayla Spinale of Braintree, Cameron Flaherty of South Boston and Brendan Flaherty of Milton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mary was a longtime Quincy resident. She was a fabulous cook and enjoying making meals for her and her extended family. Mary was an avid reader and always enjoyed trips to the library. She was a proud Boston Celtics fan.

She cherished the time she spent with her dear friend and neighbor Edna, but nothing gave Mary more joy than her grandchildren. She adored them and was always so proud of their accomplishments.Her family was the foundation of her world. She will be remembered as a stunning women who was always dressed with style and class. She will live on in all the hearts she touched.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square). Her funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth at 40 Sea St. (off Rt. 3A-Bicknell Sq.), Weymouth. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.