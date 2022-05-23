Mary T. Carr

Mary Theresa “Maydee” (Kerin) Carr entered the eternal kingdom of heaven on May 21, 2022 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Mary was born in Doolin, County Clare, in 1937, the daughter of John and Bridget Kerin. She emigrated to the United States in 1955 and met the love of her life, Martin, shortly thereafter. They were married in August of 1959, raising their family in St. Peter’s and St. Mark’s parishes in Dorchester. She was active in both parishes, serving on the Irish Dance committee, as cub scout den mother, and eucharistic minister and lector for the church. In 1985, Mary started her career with the City of Boston, ultimately working her way up to the position of Senior Project Manager in the Office of Neighborhood Development. She loved being able to serve the elderly in the community and was recognized by Mayor Thomas Menino with the Henry L. Shattuck Public Service Award in 2000. Mary was also very active in Boston’s Irish Community volunteering at the Irish Pastoral Center and many years on the executive committee for Boston’s Rose of Tralee. She was also an active volunteer for the Shattuck Shelter for the Homeless for many years.

Mary will be missed by many for her warm heart and beautiful smile. She is predeceased by her beloved son Michael and brother J.P. She is survived by her husband Martin, brother T.J., sister Bridget, children David (Joan) and Kevin and grandchildren Matthew, Michael, Kevin, Daniel, Katie, William, Elizabeth and Timothy in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, May 26, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mark’s Church, 1725 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02124, at 12 p.m.

Services conclude with interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be sent to the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany New York, 115 East Main St., Allegany, NY 14706, (Care of Margaret Magee).