Mary T. Castelejo, 98

Mary Theresa Castelejo passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on October 26, 2023. Mary was the eldest of eight children, born to Margaret and Frederick Frazier on November 29, 1924.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Quincy, MA who graduated from North Quincy High School. After graduation, she attended Quincy Junior College and worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the Slate Company. In 1968, she met and married her beloved husband of 44 years Antonio “Jimmy” Castelejo. Mary was a devout Catholic and in her retired years she attended Catholic mass daily. She enjoyed country music, dining at various local restaurants, and spending time with her family.

Mary is predeceased by her devoted husband Antonio and sisters Doris Gapski, Irene Mahoney and Jean McLaughlin. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Maushart and husband Todd Maushart, Quincy, MA; her one and only grandson, Justin; her sister Ellen O’Neil and three brothers William, Joseph, and Robert Frazier; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a period of visitation 9:00-10:00 am at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel 650 Hancock St, Quincy on Thursday November 2, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am in Sacred Heart Church of Divine Mercy Parish, 386 Hancock St., Quincy. Interment at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.