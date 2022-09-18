Mary T. Healy, 92

Mary T. (Deely) Healy of Quincy, born in Loughrea, Co. Galway, Ireland, passed away in her home on September 15th, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was 92.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas C.Healy. Loving mother of Thomas (Chris) Healy and his wife Barbara and Mary Gibson and her husband Stephen all of Quincy, and Edmund Healy and his wife Jean of Braintree.

Dear sister of the late Michael Deely and his surviving wife Mary of Loughrea, Galway, the late Phyllis Finnerty and her husband Michael, and the late Joseph Deely all of Ireland. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Wednesday September 21st from 4-7 pm at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, September 22nd at 9:30 am prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Mount Wollaston Cemetery Quincy.

See www.keohane.com for directions. Mary’s family thanks the Nurses from Old Colony Hospice and the Irish Connection for the excellent care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Quincy City Club (An organization that provides donations to a charitable local cause)

℅ Al Grazioso

205 Parke Ave

No Quincy Ma 02171

OR

Bella’s Food Drive Boston www.bellasfooddrive.org

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.