Mary T. Hochstaedt, 83

Mary T. Hochstaedt (Folan) of Quincy, formerly of New York and Ireland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was 83.

She was born in Rusheennamanagh, Carna, County Galway, Ireland to Barbara (Ward) and John Folan. She was raised in Ireland and earned her certificate with St. Mary’s in Carna. When she turned 16, she immigrated to the United States and settled with family in New York. In 1998 she moved to Quincy where she would call home for the rest of her life.

In her spare time, Mary enjoyed taking walks, dancing, and cooking. She took great pride in her home and kept it immaculate. A devout Catholic, Mary attended Mass at both St. Mary’s Church and Sacred Heart Church in Quincy. Mary was fondly known as Moonie by her family members. She loved them all fiercely and was most happy spending time with them.

Devoted mother of Karen LaBella and her husband Paul of Laguna Niguel, CA, and Brian Hochstaedt and his wife Cyndi of Sussex, NJ. Loving sister of Ann Keane and Peader Folan of Rusheennamanagh, Carna, Co. Galway, Ireland, and Kathy Mulkerrin of Bantrach Ard, Kilkerrin, Ireland. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Gregory, and Kaitlin LaBella and Olivia Hochstaedt. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Barbara and John Folan and seven siblings.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.