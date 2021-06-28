Mary T. McLellan

Mary Theresa (Johnson) McLellan of Sarasota, FL and Plymouth, born in Quincy on February 25, 1927, at age 94 her vibrant spirit departed this world on June 22, 2021 at BIDH Plymouth.

She was the eldest child of John Patrick Johnson and Theresa Mary O’Reilly, naturalized citizens from Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom.

Beloved by her extended family daughter and son-in-law Kathleen (Savage) Geezil and Michael E. Geezil of Barrington, RI. Stepsons the late Vincent B. McLellan Jr. of MA, Mark R. McLellan of TX, Christopher McLellan of MA. Stepdaughters Elaine I. (McLellan) Babineau of MA., Mary Joy (McLellan) Perry of AZ., and Ann T. (McLellan) McCrory of CO. Sister of Margaret (Johnson) Gorman of NC, the late John J. Johnson of MA, the late Henry L. Johnson of MA.

Sister-in-law of, Mary Alicia (Foley) Johnson of MA, Edna M. (Rollo) Johnson of MA. Beloved Godmother of Ann Louise (Gorman) Vaillencourt of CT and John J. Johnson Jr. of MA.

A child of the Great Depression, she graduated from Quincy High School in 1944 with the Greatest Generation. While her classmates served as military in WWII she contributed by office/librarian work at the Fore River Shipyard, Quincy.

Following WWII, she married George B. Savage who together established a successful real estate business in Quincy. During the Great Depression her father’s employment was very intermittent causing her family to move 9 times from one to another inexpensive rental home in Quincy. Her personal experience of residing in diverse Quincy neighborhoods provided her with a unique understanding that helped match people with a perfect home.

In 1971 she married Vincent B. McLellan and became stepmother to his 6 children. They enjoyed many happy years together traveling, boating, playing golf and bridge, and being with good friends and family. Over the years she showed great strength in caring for her husband, as he battled and eventually succumbed to cancer. For the remainder of her life, she totally enjoyed and treasured joining the extended McLellan family.

She maintained her full-time career as well as advancing her library science and professional certifications.

Attended Simmons University School of Library Science. Attended university extension courses at Harvard University, Boston State College, Boston University, and Suffolk University.

Completed the program for senior executives, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, J. F. Kennedy School of Government and Harvard University.

She was professional librarian1965-1969 at the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy. She retired as deputy director of the State Library of Massachusetts, a government research library, State House, Boston.

Co-author of the Guide to Massachusetts Legislative and Government Research: Chapter Three, “Legislative Research,” Handbook of Legal Research in Massachusetts. Margot Botsford, Ruth Matz et al. MCLE.

She with Vin were lectors at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Quincy, where she authored the History of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy, MA.

Throughout her long life she never hesitated to assist in filling a void when the opportunity arose. Following a 1950s child drowning, she actively advocated for fencing to be installed around the Quincy quarries. This was the first of many subsequent volunteer service and advocacy for good causes.

A 15-year member, board of directors, Palm Aire at DeSoto Lakes Country Club Condominium Association, Inc., Sarasota, Florida, 2011-2013. Member board of directors at White Cliffs Condo Four, Plymouth.

Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 619 State Rd. Plymouth (Manomet) on Wednesday June 30 from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday July 1 at 10:00am at St. Bonaventure Church 802 State Rd. Plymouth (Manomet).

Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence R.I.

Memorial donations may be made “for use by Saint Bonaventure Parish only,” P.O. BOX 996, Manomet, MA 02345.