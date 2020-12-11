Mary Uvanitte, age 69, died Dec. 6.

A lifelong resident of Quincy, she was a 2010 graduate of Quincy College’s nursing program. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and the beach.

Daughter of the late Mary and Ralph Suket. Cherished mother of Paul Uvanitte of Quincy. Sister of Judy Suket, Jane West and her husband Bob West and the late Ralph “Sonny” Suket Jr. Loving grandmother of James Uvanitte. Aunt of Jennifer Benton, Jean Burgoyne, Raymond West, John Suket. Also survived by many cousins in Nova Scotia.

Due to the current health conditions a funeral Mass will be private for family and friends of Mary.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.