Mary V. Fantucchio, 95

Mary V. (Vocino) Fantucchio, 95, of Hingham, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Born in Boston on September 30, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Susan (DeCata) Vocino. Mary attended local schools and graduated from Somerville High School with the Class of 1944. She worked as a clerk with Quincy District Court for many years until her retirement. Mary enjoyed her career and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late Raymond P. Fantucchio, who died in 2007. She was the devoted mother of Ronald Fantucchio of Braintree, Paul Fantucchio and his wife Deborah of Charlemont, Susan Moore and her husband Michael of TX, and Roseanne Wells and her husband David of Westwood. Mary was the loving grandmother of ten and the loving great grandmother of six. She was the dear sister of Pasquale Vocino of NH, the late Michael Vocino, the late Angelina Bearse, and the late Anthony Vocino. She is also survived many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, November 8, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be sent to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.