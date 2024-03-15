Mary V. Nourse, 80

Mary V. (Dell) Nourse, age 80, of Hingham, formerly of Marshfield and Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Harbor House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hingham.

Mary was born in Quincy, to the late Herbert W. and A. Frances (Knight) Dell. Raised and educated in West Quincy, she was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1962.

She lived in Quincy for most of her life then in West Yarmouth and Marshfield.

Later in life, Mary earned certification as a licensed practical nurse through the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital. She worked for many years at the Norwell Knoll Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Cape Cod Rehabilitation in Mashpee.

Mary enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was talented at knitting and started a group of knitters at the Marshfield Senior Center knitting prayer shawls that were donated to nursing homes. She loved to read and loved her cats.

Devoted mother of Michael J. Nourse of Canton, Matthew J. Nourse and his wife Lisa of Avon, Elizabeth Hatzieleftheriadis and her husband Harry of Brighton, Amy Nourse of Weymouth, David S. Nourse and his wife Lizz of Whitman, Edward F. “Ned” Nourse and his wife Cheryl of Walpole, and the late infant Philip E. Nourse.

Loving grandmother of Madison and Grace; Ryan; Anthony and Jillian; James and Mia; David, Jr. and Charlotte; Leo, Edward, and Joseph.

Dear sister of the late Herbert F. Dell, Sr. and his late wife Judith.

Memorial Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, March 22, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. Inurnment to follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or by visiting www.mspca.org, or to the animal shelter of your choice.

