Maryanne Fitzgerald Dailey (Bana Fitz), of Onset, MA, formerly of Weymouth and Boston, died April 5, 2024, after a valiant battle with lung disease. Adored daughter of the late Joe and Anne Fitzgerald. Loving mother of Maryanne “Coco” Dailey, Jack Dailey, Katie McCaffrey, Nancy O’Malley and her husband Mickey. Cherished Bana (Baby Nana) to Jack and Jay T Seward-Dailey, Jillian, Jake, Shana, and Joe Zinkus, Grace, Nora, Maggie, and Molly O’Malley. Great Bana to Wyatt and Maddie Rhodes, Fin Zinkus and Brendan Glover. Bana loved her granddogs, Pandy and Rosie, who brought her so much joy. Also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews and her loyal friend, Gail Regan. Former spouse of Michael V. Dailey.

Bana Fitz was a beautiful, resilient, selfless, courageous, smart, and witty soul, known for her authentic spirit and great sense of humor. She was a woman of deep faith who always put others first. She was overjoyed to see Pope John Paul II walk past her and her daughter Nancy during Palm Sunday Mass in 1994. She cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and was so proud to boast about their accomplishments. She especially enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting or school events over the years. She loved watching Jeopardy and British detective shows, indulging in nostalgic movies and programs and listening to great music. She was a dedicated lover of gardening and was always amazed at God’s small miracles when a plant grew from seeds or bulbs. Bana delighted in watching Boston Sports Teams play, with a special affinity for the Sox and Bruins. Her favorite meal was a perfectly cooked prime rib paired with a glass of wine, especially enjoyed while playing Keno with a baseball or hockey game on in the background. On special occasions, she relished a nice glass of Jameson, raising a toast to life’s joys and challenges. Bana had a thirst for knowledge and delighted in teaching others by example. We will speak more about this incredible woman as we celebrate her life this weekend.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Friday, April 12th, from 4-8 PM at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Weymouth, MA, 02190. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13th, at 10:30 AM at St. Brigid of Kildare Church, South Boston, MA. Please allow extra time for on-street parking in the surrounding neighborhood as there is only a very small lot onsite. Guests are encouraged to meet at the church the morning of the funeral as there will be no formal celebrations held at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Martin Richard Foundation , 1452 Dorchester Avenue, 4th Floor, Dorchester, MA 02122.