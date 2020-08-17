Maryanne S. Kawalansky of Braintree, born Dec. 2, 1983, died Aug. 13.

Loving daughter of Wayne and Sheila Jankewicz of Braintree. Stepdaughter to Rick Davis. Granddaughter to Joseph Kawalansky and the late Rose Kawalansky of So. Boston, Daniel Jacoby and the late Evelyn Egan of So. Boston, Alexander Jankewicz and Donna Jankewicz of Fort Laramie, WY.

The best sister to Rose Davis and her husband Nick Rodriguez of Quincy, Alicia Davis of Braintree, the late Eric Davis and his fiancée Krysta of New Hampshire and Christine Anderson and her husband Matt Anderson of Hudson. A loving aunt to 11 nieces and nephews. Survived by her Godson Anthoni, lots of aunts and uncles, and too many cousins to list.

Ms. Kawalansky worked as a sales associate. She Loved all Boston sports teams and watching wrestling with her partner Kristie and their two boys, Connor and Jaxson.

Preceded in death by her late fiancée Lindsay Witham and cousin Michael Davis.

A celebration of life will be held at 22 N. Bowditch St., Braintree, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Funeral arrangements were made by Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy.