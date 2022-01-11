Maryanne Smith, 65

Maryanne (Lavigne) Smith, 65, of Quincy, died January 7, 2022.

The beloved wife of 40 years to Paul Smith of Quincy. Loving mother of Stacey MacNeil and her husband Matthew of Weymouth, Scott Smith and his wife Melanie of Quincy, AnneMarie Martino and her husband Gary of Hanover, Matthew Smith of Quincy, Thomas Smith and his wife Kara of Weymouth and Dennis Smith and his wife Julia of Quincy. Daughter of the late John and Mary (Landers) Lavigne. Sister of Robert Lavigne of Boston, Diane Cameron of Quincy and the late John Lavigne. Cherished Nana of Jack and Maggie MacNeil, Ryleigh and Reese Smith, Joseph and Michael Martino and Grace and Conor Smith. She is also survived by many niece and nephews.

Maryanne was a beautiful lady both inside and out. She was a wonderful caretaker, full of love and passion especially for her grandbabies. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, January 15 from 1-4pm in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by a Funeral service at 4pm. Cremation will follow

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maryanne may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.