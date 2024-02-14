Marylou Meighan, 78

Marylou (Macauley) Meighan, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 11, 2024. She was 78.

Marylou was born in Boston on April 10, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Mary (Dolan) Macauley. She was raised in South Boston and spent much of her career working for The Boston Globe.

If you knew Marylou you knew you were lucky. She was one of the kindest and most giving people to ever walk this earth. To call her yours – your wife, your mom, your sister, your aunt or your friend – was a gift beyond comparison. Marylou was intelligent, patient, gentle and selfless. She was a true lady and a great listener. Everyone says she gave the best hugs. To quote her son-in-law, the world is simply less beautiful now. But her memory is ours to keep.

Marylou was the cherished wife of Hugh James Meighan of Quincy. She was the devoted mother of Hugh J. Meighan Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Weymouth and Patti Barry and her husband Jim of Garden City, New York. Marylou was the adoring grandmother of Allison and Hugh Meighan, both of Weymouth, Hannah, Rebecca, Jimmy and Joe Barry, all of Garden City, New York. She was the dear sister of William Macauley and his wife Sheila of Concord, the late Bernard Macauley and his surviving wife Judy of Quincy, and the dear sister-in-law of Teresa Hacunda and her husband Peter of Northampton. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and great friends. She was treasured by all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, February 19, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Randolph.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Marylou’s name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.