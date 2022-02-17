Mask Mandate Ending In Quincy Schools

By SCOTT JACKSON

The School Committee on Wednesday voted to rescind the mask mandate within Quincy Public Schools, meaning students and staff can go without masks when the state mandate expires on Feb. 28.

The committee voted 6-0 in favor of ending the school’s system mandate during a special meeting on Wednesday night; committee member Douglas Gutro was not present at the meeting.

Mayor Thomas Koch, the chairperson of the school board, made the motion to rescind the district’s mask policy during the special session. He noted COVID-19 cases within the community have been on a downward trend.

“We’re going in the direction big time and I think it’s time to rescind that policy,” Koch said.

Committee member Paul Bregoli said the move to rescind the mask mandate was “a long time coming.” Bregoli questioned the efficacy of masks and said he was disappointed with state officials for keeping the mandate in place until the end of this month.

“Having a mask on is like trying to keep a mosquito out of a yard with a chain-link fence. When you think about it, it’s what these masks are – they’re useless,” Bregoli said. “I’m just disappointed with the governor, the department of health, and the commissioner for letting this drag on so long because we had numbers months ago that suggested we could have done this earlier and not put our kids through what they’ve been put through.”

In response, Koch said the medical community recommended mask wearing as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I understand Mr. Bregoli your thoughts on this and I don’t necessarily disagree with the mask, whether it is a good thing or a bad thing, but it did come from the medical community as the right thing, as a tool to help keep it from spreading,” the mayor said.

Committee member Emily Lebo, who voted in favor of lifting the mask mandate, said the city should provide N95 masks to students who will continue wearing face coverings after the mask mandate ends.

“I think if we’re going to ask kids to come to school that have to be masked, because their physician wants them masked or their parents are afraid for them bringing something home, I think it would be nice if for those students we could source some masks that would fit them,” Lebo said.

“I’m also going to be supporting this because I think it’s time. I think we’ve done everything we could to address the correct science – I think it was correct science, evolving correct science – and I don’t have any regrets about anything we’ve done, but I think it is time we move on.”

Committee member Kathryn Hubley said parents and teachers she had heard from supported lifting the mask mandate.

“I will be using my vote tonight to let them know I heard them,” Hubley said. “I agree that the concerns about the spread of COVID are real and I also agree that social/emotional distress is real as well as language challenges that many of our children are experiencing.

“Our classrooms will have much more of a welcoming feel as well as much more of a learning environment feel when our students can be greeted by the smiles of their friends and their teachers, and lifting the mask mandate will be reflective of the world around our students.”

Committee member Tina Cahill said it was time to remove the mask mandate, while noting individuals can continue wearing masks if they want to do so.

“I have heard from an overwhelming amount of parents and families and I will be voting to lift the mandate,” Cahill said. “I am thankful that we do have a choice so that families or individuals who feel vulnerable have the opportunity to wear a mask if they need to, but at this time I think it is a good time to lift the mandate.”

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released new mask guidance that will take effect on Feb. 28, the day the current mask mandate expires.

Under the new state guidelines, masks will need to be worn following the first five days of isolation or quarantine in accordance with state isolation and quarantine guidance.

Further, the guidance states that individuals who experience COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and obtain testing. If they receive a negative result and their symptoms improve, including remaining fever-free for a 24-hour period without fever-reducing medication, they can return to school but should also wear a mask until their symptoms fully resolve.

The new state guidance also states that “unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks in school settings.”

The MIAA has also announced its mandate for school sports will end on Feb. 28. Member schools will have to follow “host school and venue-specific restrictions” from that date forward.

Masks will remain mandatory on school buses and other transportation even after Feb. 28 in accordance with federal rules.