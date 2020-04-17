Face Masks/Coverings Now Mandatory In Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy officials are now requiring members of the public to wear a mask or other face covering when entering an essential business, a restaurant or the communal space of a multi-unit residential or commercial building.

Mayor Thomas Koch and Health Commissioner Ruth Jones issued the order requiring members of the public to wear masks on Friday in an effort stop the spread of the coronavirus. The order took effect immediately.

“The primary objective of the order is to reinforce the importance of residents staying home and covering their faces should they need to go out,” Koch and Jones said. “Residents are reminded that they should only be leaving home to purchase essentials or get to essential jobs.”

The order requires all members of the public entering an essential business as defined by the state, including grocery stores, pharmacies and home improvement stores, among others, to wear a mask, a fabric mask, scarf or bandana over his or her nose and mouth. Employees at essential businesses will also be required to wear a mask when they interact with the public or if they come within six feet of a co-worker.

In addition, members of the public entering a restaurant to pick up food are likewise required to wear a mask or other face covering over their mouth or nose. Such masks are also required when inside community areas in residential and commercial buildings with more than one unit.

Surgical masks and N95 respirators are not recommended for members of the public, because they should be left for first responders and medical professionals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have published guidance showing how cloth masks can be made at home.

The City of Quincy Public Health Emergency Order signed by Health Commissioner Ruth Jones appears below.