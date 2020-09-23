Mass Bay Credit Union In Partnership Helping Homeless Move Up

“During these difficult times, we are proud to recognize 9 program participants who have transitioned out of homelessness,” announced the partnership comprised of the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), Friends of Boston’s Homeless and Mass Bay Credit Union.

The Housing Savings Account program is designed to help individuals experiencing homelessness overcome the foundational life-rebuilding challenges of saving money and securing housing. Here’s how it works: the Serving Ourselves (SOS) program, a workforce development program in the BPHC’s Homeless Services Bureau, assists individuals experiencing homelessness by providing educational resources, work opportunities in the food services and janitorial sectors, and individual case management to support participants obtaining permanent employment in the community. Through this partnership, interested program participants open a housing savings account with Mass Bay Credit Union. Mass Bay provides access to financial tools and educational resources to these individuals and maintains direct contact with them along their way.

When the participants secure housing, the BPHC notifies Mass Bay CU and Friends of Boston’s Homeless. At that point, the three partners combine to match the amount the participant saved, doubling their savings account. Mass Bay Credit Union pledged $5,000 in funds through the Mass Bay Credit Union Charitable Foundation.

Mariann Bucina Roca, Friends of Boston’s Homeless executive director, said, “This is an innovative partnership where the public, private, and non-profit sectors come together to bring about change. Together we are helping those experiencing homelessness reach their goal of achieving financial and housing independence.”

“Helping people secure housing is a perfect example of the credit union ideal of ‘people helping people,’” says Terry Dorilas, Mass Bay CEO. “Our goal here is to help our members and continue to be a strong partner in the community. So far, 9 individuals have received matching funds,” she notes and adds, “At Mass Bay, giving personal attention to our members is our primary focus.”

Stephanie Rodriguez, Career Center Manager with the Boston Public Health Commission Homeless Services Bureau shared the following success story: After becoming disconnected from family, Robert was eager to reintegrate into society and applied for the SOS program. Always working with a smile, he sought out opportunities to assist other program participants, worked additional shifts, and applied for work opportunities in the community. Through his efforts, Robert received full time employment at a major delivery company earning well above living wage and was able to request the full match upon being housed. Robert was able to obtain financial independence and housing in five months by participating in SOS and the Housing Savings Accounts (HSA) program.