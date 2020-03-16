Mass Bay Credit Union Responds To Financial Impact Facing Local Families

Like all companies, Mass Bay Credit Union has been proactively taking necessary steps to ensure the well-being of their Members and employees. Understanding the financial impact to local families, today they allocated one million dollars in interest free loans to help people meet the unexpected expenses or temporary loss of income they are being faced with. They are offering 1,000 one-year personal loans of up to $1,000 at no interest.

President and CEO Theresa Dorilas said:

“We understand and support all the efforts local governments, businesses and associations are taking to protect the people in our community. However, we also realize that at an individual family level, figuring out how to handle school closings, and/or being home from work, presents a very real financial challenge.”

Like all credit unions, Mass Bay Credit Union is owned by the Members who choose to do business there. Membership eligibility, such as living in Middlesex, Norfolk or Suffolk counties or a dozen other towns, is located on massbaycu.org. Opening a savings account establishes Membership and opens availability to other products like this loan offering. Mass Bay Credit Union also added that standard lending criteria will apply.

In addition to its South Boston Headquarters, Mass Bay Credit Union has branches in Everett, Quincy and the Seaport. Over 19,000 people choose Mass Bay Credit Union for great rates, low fees and personal service. In addition to offering a full array of deposit and lending products, Mass Bay Credit Union Members have access to over 55,000 surcharge free ATMs and 6,800 credit union branches. In business since 1936, Mass Bay Credit Union has assets in excess of $265 million.